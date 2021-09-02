Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Steel Dynamics worth $33,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 691,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after buying an additional 675,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 507,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 458,501 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.