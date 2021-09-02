Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $39,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.01 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

