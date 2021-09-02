RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $674.54 and last traded at $678.68. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 492,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.69.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

Get RH alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $689.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.56. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at about $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.