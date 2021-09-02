Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Rexnord worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.