REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX American Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of REX American Resources worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

