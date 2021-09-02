REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%.
Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
