Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Crexendo has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% The Liberty Braves Group -33.69% -0.64% -0.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.71 $7.94 million $0.47 12.68 The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.14 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Crexendo beats The Liberty Braves Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

