Reviewing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Canoo alerts:

This table compares Canoo and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53% Modine Manufacturing -10.22% 20.00% 5.88%

This table compares Canoo and Modine Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 687.33 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.31 Modine Manufacturing $1.81 billion 0.35 -$210.70 million $1.14 10.81

Canoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modine Manufacturing. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and Modine Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Modine Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.53%. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Risk & Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Canoo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co. engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Automotive segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, and EGR coolers, to OEMs primarily in the automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. The VTS segment provides engineered heat transfer systems and components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment. The CIS segment offers thermal management products, including customized coils and coolers. The BHVAC segment includes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products, pr

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.