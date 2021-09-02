Restart Energy MWAT Price Hits $0.0357 on Top Exchanges (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and $58,257.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Restart Energy MWAT

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

