Restart Energy MWAT Market Cap Reaches $17.83 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $17.83 million and $58,257.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.81 or 0.00817862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.