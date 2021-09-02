Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 93,442 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSVR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

