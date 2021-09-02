Reserve Rights Price Reaches $0.0485 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $638.01 million and $69.94 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00813691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

