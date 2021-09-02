Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lundin Gold (LUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) in the last few weeks:
- 8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.75.
- 8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.75.
- 8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/14/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
LUG stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,835. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.95.
In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.
