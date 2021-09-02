Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RH’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RH. Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

Shares of RH stock opened at $704.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $689.11 and a 200 day moving average of $626.00. RH has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RH by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in RH by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $87,060,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

