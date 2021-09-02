Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.20

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.