Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

