Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,430 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

REL opened at GBX 2,201 ($28.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.56 billion and a PE ratio of 31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,082.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,925.76. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,205 ($28.81).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

