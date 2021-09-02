Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 519,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 368,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.