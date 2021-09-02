Reef Price Tops $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Reef has a market capitalization of $342.68 million and $74.17 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00226591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00815365 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

