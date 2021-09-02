Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) versus Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Critical Comparison

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.66 $28.15 million $3.83 13.19 Veritex $369.19 million 4.77 $73.88 million $1.56 22.85

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Veritex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Red River Bancshares and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50

Veritex has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.81%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14% Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27%

Summary

Veritex beats Red River Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

