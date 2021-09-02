Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.03

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.03 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

