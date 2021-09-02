Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ: BKCC):

8/31/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

8/27/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 3,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,244. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,002 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

