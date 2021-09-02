RChain Trading Down 4.4% This Week (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $69.19 million and $379,200.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00122567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00809710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047612 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 618,463,500 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

