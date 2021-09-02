Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

NASDAQ METC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 million, a P/E ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

