Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

METC stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.