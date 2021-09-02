Rallybio Corp’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) Quiet Period Will End on September 7th

Rallybio’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Rallybio had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Rallybio’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RLYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Rallybio alerts:

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.