Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60.
Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
