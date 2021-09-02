Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

