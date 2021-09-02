RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of RDNT opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

