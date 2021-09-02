QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,070,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $146.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

