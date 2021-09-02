Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Q&K International Group stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

