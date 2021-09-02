QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 998,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. QIWI has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get QIWI alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in QIWI by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QIWI by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in QIWI by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.