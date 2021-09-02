QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

QIWI has raised its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. QIWI has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. QIWI has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIWI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QIWI were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

