Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Well Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for U.S. Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

