Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDCO. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $24,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $20,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

