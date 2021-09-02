Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Paycor HCM Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Paycor HCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYCR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

PYCR opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

