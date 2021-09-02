PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $159.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PVH traded as high as $121.95 and last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 14806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.58.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Get PVH alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.