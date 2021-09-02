PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $292,613,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.