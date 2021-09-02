PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PVH by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.74. 1,998,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,596. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

