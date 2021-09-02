Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

