Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of PMO stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
See Also: Intrinsic Value
