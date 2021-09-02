Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $6,427.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.07595110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,196.13 or 1.00379697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.08 or 0.00800064 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

