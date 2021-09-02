PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

