Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.71 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $10.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.

LUNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.59. 5,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,995. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,589,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,111,080. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

