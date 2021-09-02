ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 546 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $231.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

