ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 59,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

