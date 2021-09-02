Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

