Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.80. 20,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

