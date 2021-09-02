Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $69.23

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.23, but opened at $73.50. Prothena shares last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 1,845 shares.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

