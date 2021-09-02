Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $69.23

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.23, but opened at $73.50. Prothena shares last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 1,845 shares.
PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.
In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.