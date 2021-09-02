ProQR Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 776 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,286% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,219. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

