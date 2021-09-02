Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 9.5%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. 1,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $4,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $3,399,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

