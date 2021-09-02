Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $22.31. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 162 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.