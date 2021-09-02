Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Progyny were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440,375 shares of company stock worth $86,577,994 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PGNY stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

